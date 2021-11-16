To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer was released ahead of schedule. While console players don’t have much to worry about when it comes to in-game settings, PC players may find themselves in need of perfecting their graphical settings to increase their frame rate.

When you first load into Halo Infinite, the game will try its best to develop a set of default settings that fit your hardware. These algorithms assign players with settings that balance visual quality and performance, which may not work for everyone.

Players who prioritize performance over visual quality or those who need a few frames more to be able to play Halo Infınite with a smooth frame rate will need to adjust their in-game settings. The best settings for Halo Infinite will heavily depend on your PC, but the settings below prioritize performance over visual quality by making the least amount of sacrifices.

Here are the best settings for Halo Infinite.

Video settings

Field of View: 95-100 The Field of View setting adjusts the overall screen real estate you’ll have while playing Halo Infinite. Increasing your Field of View value will zoom out your camera, allowing you to see more of the battlefield. Increasing this setting to the max can cause the fisheye effect, however, so it’s important to find a decent balance. Considering you’ll also start rendering more objects with your increased Field of View, players who are in need of extra frames can try decreasing this setting’s value even lower than 95.

95-100 Borderless Fullscreen: Off Going with the native full screen will be the best in most cases since you’ll want your PC to focus on rendering Halo Infinite. When players turn on the borderless display mode, their system also starts rendering their desktop and other apps to have them ready in case they decide to alt-tab. While it’s a useful feature for players who tab out frequently, it forces your system to divide its resources.

Off Resolution Scale: Native resolution Players who are struggling to achieve 30 FPS while playing Infinite can try reducing their resolution scale as a last resort. Reducing your resolution scale will cause Infinite to look considerably worse, but the performance gain can allow you to achieve smooth frame rates.

Native resolution Minimum Frame Rate: Off

Off Maximum Frame Rate: Your monitor’s refresh rate

Your monitor’s refresh rate Vsync: Off

Off Limit Inactive Frame Rate: Off

Image via 343 Industries

Graphics

Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Texture Filtering: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Texture Quality: Medium-High

Medium-High Geometry Quality: Medium-High Geometry and Texture Quality settings use fewer resources compared to settings like Texture Filtering and Ambient Occlusion. If you make a lot of visual sacrifices by turning most settings down to Low, that will give you some room to play around with Texture and Geometry Quality settings.

Medium-High Reflections: Off

Off Depth of Field: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Medium Shadows help spot enemies in most shooter games, but Halo’s fast-paced nature makes them less of a factor. It can still be worth it to have them enabled at Medium, but you won’t lose much if you decide to keep your Shadow Quality low.

Medium Lightning Quality: Low

Low Volumetric Fog Quality: Low

Low Cloud Quality: Low

Low Dynamic Wind: Off

Off Ground Cover Quality: Low

Low Effects Quality: Low

Low Decal Quality: Low

Low Animation Quality: Medium

Medium Terrain Quality: Low

Low Simulation Quality: Low

Low Flocking Quality: Low

Low Async Compute: Disabled Depending on your hardware, you can still experiment with most of these settings, but keeping them on Low or turned off will give you the highest number of frames possible. Considering the competitive environment of Halo Infinite, more frames can allow you to react faster than your opponents and perform better in the long run.

Disabled

Sensory

Blur: Zero percent

Zero percent Screen Shake: Zero percent

Zero percent Exposure: Zero percent

Zero percent Fullscreen Effects: Zero percent

Zero percent Speed Lines: Disabled

Disabled Sharpening: Zero percent Most of these settings can be categorized as “nice to have.” Blur and Screen Shake can give Infinite a more realistic feel, but settings like these can also be relatively distracting. During intense in-game moments, these settings can make it harder for players to aim or detect enemies, which is something all competitive players will want to avoid.

Zero percent

If setting every option to low or turning them off doesn’t help you with your frames, then it may be time to consider upgrading your gaming rig. While you can build a new gaming PC from scratch, you can also take a detailed look at your internals and decide on only upgrading some of the parts, which can be more cost-efficient.

Sensitivity settings

Image via Xbox

Sensitivity settings tend to be highly personal and it may take a little bit of experimenting to find the right values for your setup. Your sensitivity values will depend on your mouse’s DPI and even your mouse pad’s texture.

Most players tend to favor speed over control, meaning starting off with higher sensitivity values will be better in most cases. Even your favorite weapons can help you decide while adjusting your sensitivity settings since close-quarter combat lovers will need higher sensitivity values, making pulling off fast mouse movements easier.

Players who prefer keeping their distance and enjoy knocking out enemies from a distance with a sniper rifle can get away with lower sensitivity values. Sniper shots require a lot more precision and missing your shots can cause you to get spotted.