Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode was released ahead of schedule yesterday. Halo fans around the world flooded into the game’s servers to try out the latest addition to the franchise.

While veterans of the series were already eagerly waiting for Infinite’s release, there’s also a decent majority who will be dipping their toes into the world of Halo for the first time. Veterans will have their sensitivity settings ready from previous titles or from the other FPS games that they’ve been playing, but newcomers may wonder whether they’re playing with the best possible settings.

Sensitivity settings often depend on players’ personal preferences. Most veterans follow the same route while configuring their in-game settings, however, meaning there’s a clear trend when it comes to adjusting sensitivity settings in Halo Infinite for the best experience.

The best sensitivity settings in Halo Infinite for controller players

Move: Center Deadzone: 6

6 Look: Center Deadzone: 6

6 Move: Max Input Threshold: 0

0 Look: Max Input Threshold: 9

9 Move: Axial Deadzone: 6

6 Look: Axial Deadzone: 1

1 Look Acceleration: 2

2 Look Sensitivity (Horizontal): 7

7 Look Sensitivity (Vertical): 7

Deadzone levels may require some tinkering depending on the type of controller you have. If you have a custom controller with more sensitive movement sticks, you may need to increase your deadzone settings to balance it out. Sniper players can also benefit from increasing their deadzone levels since it’ll become easier for them to stay on target.

The best sensitivity settings in Halo Infinite for mouse and keyboard players

Mouse Sensitivity: 3.5

Vertical Sensitivity Scale: 1.5

Horizontal Sensitivity Scale: 1.3

Magnification: 1.4x

Unlike controller players, mouse and keyboard users will be able to get away with lower sensitivities since it’s easier to make up for the loss of sensitivity with arm movements, especially with a large mouse pad. You may also need to adjust these sensitivity settings depending on your DPI since high DPI levels will require you to decrease your sensitivity settings to find a balance and low DPI levels will require you to do the opposite.