Snakebite’s controller layout and settings for Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is back in a big way with an overwhelmingly popular release on both PC and Xbox while jumpstarting an esports scene that was considered on life support for years.

For those PC players trying to hold on to their keyboard-and-mouse ways, your dedication is admirable but ultimately foolish. The aim-assisted controller is the way to go if you have aspirations of reaching Onyx in the open ranked playlist—or if you have dreams of competing in HCS events.

With those goals in mind, sometimes it’s best to borrow some ideas from the top pros in the game. Here’s the controller layout and in-game settings for Paul “SnakeBite” Duarte, one of the main pillars of the stacked Sentinels roster and one of the greatest Halo players of all time.

Snakebite’s controller layout

Snakebite uses the “Bumper Jumper” layout, which by default binds these buttons to these actions:

Grenade – Left Trigger

Jump – Left Bumper

Melee – Right Bumper

Zoom – Click Right Stick

Sprint – A Button

Reload/Interact – B Button

Use Equipment – X Button

Switch – Y Button

Crouch/Slide – Click Left Stick

He also uses the Thrustmaster ESWAP X Pro Controller as his controller and assigns one of the back buttons as “drop weapon,” taking advantage of the ability to switch to a second weapon faster by dropping your first compared to traditionally switching weapons.

Snakebite’s settings – FOV, Sensitivity, etc.

Here are Snakebite’s sensitivity settings for controller in Halo Infinite.

Look Acceleration: 5

Look Sensitivity (Horizontal): 4

Look Sensitivity (Vertical): 4

Center Deadzone (Look and Move Thumbstick): 0

Max Input Threshold (Look and Move Thumbstick): 0

Axial Deadzone (Look and Move Thumbstick): 0

Setting the Deadzones for both thumbsticks so low maximizes the responsiveness of their inputs.

Snakebite uses the 95-degree angle for his Field of View, giving him a slightly wider and taller view area compared to the default setting (78 degrees).