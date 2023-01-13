Sentinels Halo builds a team of new stars around esports legend LethuL for 2023 season

After over half a decade of teaming with SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2, three new faces will surround LethuL for Halo Infinite’s 2023 competitive season.

While his three old teammates moving to FaZe Clan to join forces with Renegade, Sentinels has signed Spartan, KingNick, and Kuhlect to join LethuL at the organization, it announced today. They will be backed up by eUnited’s former coach Kyle “Chiig” Lawson, reuniting him with Spartan and KingNick after the two departed eUnited prior to the World Championship last year.

Spartan and KingNick are a proven duo, with Spartan notoriously choosing to bench himself on eUnited and eventually move to FaZe over team captain RyaNoob trying to replace KingNick behind his back last year. The two joined forces once again when KingNick was also signed by FaZe just before the World Championship, and now, Sentinels has chosen to keep the pair together going into 2023 after the consistent top-four finishes the two managed to achieve on both rosters.

Kuhlect is a young rookie who first rose to prominence off the back of a successful tenure with Esports Arena Red in February 2022 that led to Spacestation Gaming signing him in March. The roster struggled to deliver consistent and promising results, but it was the spotlight he needed to cement his place in the upper echelons of Halo Infinite esports. With Oxygen Esports in October, Kuhlect even closed out the year with a top-six finish at the Halo World Championship.

With LethuL having back-to-back Halo World Championships under his belt from 2016 and 2017, Sentinels will be hoping that he can guide this new roster into finding success throughout 2023 after an inconsistent year in 2022 with the dynasty lineup featuring SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2. The team did manage to win the Kansas City Major, but the high points were right alongside some of the legendary roster’s lowest lows like a top-six finish at the Halo World Championship, their worst result as a team since the roster formed almost seven years ago.

You can catch the new Sentinels roster in action this weekend in Spacestation Gaming’s Spartan Showdown tournament, which will be live on the organization’s Twitch channel with a $25,000 prize pool.