FaZe’s new Halo roster is stacked with legends, former world champions

This lineup looks to be one of its most competitive yet.

With Halo Infinite’s first organization-led tournament of 2023 starting today—Spacesation Gaming’s Spartan Showdown—FaZe Clan has finally introduced the roster that it will be bringing into the game’s second competitive season.

FaZe has re-signed its star slayer Renegade, now pairing him up with three players from the former Sentinels roster: SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2, alongside coach Royal1. With LethuL, these players won back-to-back Halo World Championships in 2016 and 2017 under CLG and OpTic Gaming respectively, making this new lineup one of FaZe’s most promising since its entry last year.

After a tumultuous end to 2022 that saw FaZe take home fourth place at the Halo World Championship with a roster comprised of Renegade, Spartan, KingNick, and Falcated, it’s clear the organization wanted a change that could guarantee success where that lineup suffered from inconsistency. There’s no greater set of players to find that consistency in than SnakeBite, Frosty, and Royal2, who held a six-year-long streak of grand finals appearances in major Halo tournaments that only came to an end at HCS Anaheim last year.

While the dynasty these players have had isn’t in question, Halo Infinite has proved to be a more difficult title for them to have the same influence in. Aside from a first-place finish in Kansas City, the Sentinels roster only managed to take home a top-six finish at the World Championship—their worst performance with the lineup featuring LethuL since its inception almost seven years ago. A slight adjustment to their lineup, bringing on the talents of Renegade to compliment their years of experience as a team of three, could be the fresh direction that brings them back to the top.

You can watch the new FaZe Halo team compete in the Spartan Showdown tournament starting today on Spacestation’s Twitch channel for a $25,000 prize pool.