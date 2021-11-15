OpTic returns to Halo with rebranded Envy Halo roster

OpTic has re-entered competitive Halo with the star-studded Envy Halo roster, which has been rebranded to OpTic Halo.

Last October, Envy announced it was returning to Halo with a stacked roster featuring Justin “iGotUrPistola” Deese, Tommy “Lucid” Wilson, Joey “TriPPPeY” Taylor, and Bradley “aPG” Laws. The delay of Halo Infinite made fans wait longer to see the team in action in the new title, but the team will compete at the Halo Championship Series Kickoff Major Raleigh 2021 tournament. The team will be competing under a different banner, however.

Earlier today, OpTic Gaming revealed its return to professional Halo and have rebranded the Envy Halo team to OpTic Halo. The team roster will remain the same, although OpTic added Jason “Lunchbox” Brown as head coach and Marcus “Elumnite” Lovejoy as general manager.

Lunchbox is one of the most famous Halo professionals of all time and retired from competitive play in 2018. Elumnite is also a former professional and has since moved into managerial roles, including working with Envy Gaming as the manager for the Dallas Empire Call of Duty League team.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back in the Halo community,” Lovejoy said in a press release. “We have worked closely with the team at HCS over the last year to help design the infrastructure for a lasting esports scene that will show off the new Halo Infinite game and the best Halo players in the world for years to come. Bringing the OpTic brand back to HCS is going to be great for fans and future competitions.”

OpTic Halo will make their competitive debut at the HCS Kickoff Major Raleigh on Dec. 17. Fans can purchase an Envy team skin in Halo Infinite, and an OpTic team skin is coming in the spring.