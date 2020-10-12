Envy returns to Halo with veteran-filled roster

Envy is back in Halo despite the delay to Infinite's release.

Halo Infinite may have been delayed, but the hype train has already left the station. In response to the upcoming iteration in one of the longest-running esports scenes, Team Envy has decided to re-enter Halo.

Envy introduced it’s new Halo lineup today featuring Justin “iGotUrPistola” Deese, Tommy “Saiyan” Wilson, Joey “TriPPPeY” Taylor, and Bradley “aPG” Laws. Saiyan, TriPPPeY, and aPG were a part of Envy during the Halo 5 era at various points in time, with Saiyan and TriPPPeY appearing together.

“We enjoyed some great accomplishments with our involvement in Halo from 2015 to 2018, but we’re hungry to add a World Championship title to our name,” Envy Chief Gaming Officer Mike “Hastr0” Rufail said.

While the early Halo Infinite favorites are undoubtedly Sentinels (the squad previously under the OpTic Gaming, TOX, and CLG banner during Halo 5), Envy has signed a solid roster. This squad is comprised of veterans that old Halo fans will recognize instantly and should challenge for the top spot.

Right now, Halo Infinite is delayed until at least 2021. It’s been referred to as a “spiritual reboot” for the franchise following Halo 5’s story flop and unique movement mechanics. While Halo 5 eventually found its footing as a solid esport with skill-based mechanics, the addition of sprint, boosts, and clamber was initially met with ire from longtime Halo fans.