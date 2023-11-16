OpTic Halo makes first roster change in 2 years—and a star is available to fill the void

For the first time since signing FormaL in February of 2022, OpTic Gaming’s Halo Infinite roster is making a roster change. In the wake of a heartbreaking second place finish at the world championships, OpTic announced that Bradley “aPG” Laws would be leaving the team.

Alongside Trippy and Lucid, aPG had been with the team since the partnership program first came into effect in November 2021. With a career that spans back over a decade and an award from the HCS naming him the 13th greatest Halo player of all time, he leaves behind some large shoes to fill if OpTic wants to remain a top contender heading into year three.

To a World Champion & Legend, @aPureGangster, you will always be part of the #GreenWall and we couldn't thank you more for how you represented OpTic



Best of luck for the future.

“To a world champion and legend,” the announcement simply read, “you will always be part of the GreenWall and we couldn’t thank you more for how you represented OpTic.”

Despite his accolades, aPG is unfortunately a predictable sacrifice for OpTic to make when looking to strengthen their position for year three. Deadzone, formerly known as Pznguin, departed from Spacestation Gaming only two weeks ago, suddenly putting one of the best support players in the league on the market. While there’s no confirmation yet that this is the move OpTic plans to make, Deadzone perfectly fills the vacuum that aPG will leave behind in the team’s dynamic.

A change felt inevitable after the struggles that OpTic faced in 2023, hitting their lowest point with a top six finish at the Arlington Major. Things were starting to look up in the latter half of the year heading into the world championship—victory at the Fort Worth Major teased a real possibility that they could hold onto their throne. But a brilliant performance from FaZe Clan to take eight straight games from them in the world championship finals left them falling at the final hurdle in devastating fashion.

APG’s teammates had nothing but love to share following the announcement. “Brad has been an incredible teammate whose accomplishments on the team speak for themself,” wrote OpTic’s coach Lunchbox, while FormaL stated “will miss you a lot Bradley, glad we got some wins together all these years later.” FormaL and aPG have a history that starts all the way back in FormaL’s original Halo esports tenure, including a win at the 2014 MCC Invitational together under the banners of Believe the Hype.

With details on year three of the Halo Championship Series not expected to arrive until the start of 2024, it could be a while before we see OpTic’s plans fully manifest for their new roster. Deadzone might be the most promising candidate as it stands, but it’s still early days in the offseason.