Pznguin departs from Spacestation Halo following third place finish at Worlds

After a disappointing early exit from the 2023 Halo Infinite World Championships, HCS support player of the year Pznguin departed the Spacestation Gaming roster today. It’s the first major move in what is predicted to be a hectic offseason ahead of year three.

While third place at Worlds is nothing to scoff at in a sea of tough competition, Spacestation had greater ambitions stemming from the raw potential its roster contained. The team only narrowly lost 3-2 to OpTic Gaming in the upper bracket final—a moment of heartbreak they were unable to bounce back from before FaZe clan swept them 3-0 on the way to winning the entire tournament.

“Nothing but love for everyone over at SSG,” Pznguin wrote following the announcement that he would be leaving the team and seeking new opportunities. “Absolutely a top tier org that really cares about Halo and the community! Will always cherish my time as a part of the team there and wish them the best.”

Pznguin had been competing together with Eco and Stellur since 2020, when they were first acquired by Cloud9 alongside Renegade. Under C9’s banner, they quickly established themselves as one of the most dominant teams in Halo esports history, going back-to-back in Raleigh and Anaheim at the first two Halo Infinite LAN events. Since then though, the team struggled to take home higher than second place finishes, which resulted in Renegade’s departure prior to the 2022 World Championships and the acquisition of rookie Bound.

They faced similar difficulties throughout the 2023 season after being acquired by Spacestation. While the string of second and third place finishes was eventually broken thanks to a victory against Sentinels in front of the home crowd at the Salt Lake City Major, it’s clear the team believed that further changes were needed if they were going to return to the top step on a regular basis.

That doesn’t mean it isn’t a surprise to see Pznguin being the player caught in the line of fire. After over three years competing alongside the same core teammates, it’s undoubtedly going to be a major shift for both Pznguin himself as he moves on to his next chapter, and Spacestation as it fields his replacement. It’s also an indicator that even the top teams are making moves during the offseason this time around, which wasn’t a common sight last year.

Pznguin will be a free agent to keep an eye on as we head into 2024. There still aren’t any details announced yet concerning year three of the Halo Championship Series and its start date, but it’s set to be a big one, with 343 Industries’ esports lead Tashi previously confirming that viewership for the 2023 World Championship surpassed that of 2022.