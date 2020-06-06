Microsoft job posting suggests new Halo project is in development

It is unclear if it is a spin-off title or another main entry in the series.

Halo Infinite is set for a holiday 2020 release, but 343 Industries already has their eyes on a new project. The company is looking for a Senior Producer for a new project in the Halo Universe, according to a new job posting.

The job listing explains that the position provides the opportunity to work on one of the most famous intellectual properties in the industry. The Senior Producer is a core part of the team and works alongside other leadership to maintain the overall vision of the project.

Fans have speculated what the new title will be and where it fits into the main Halo universe. The new project is unlikely a Halo Infinite sequel as the game is not officially out yet. There have been spin-off Halo titles in the past such as Halo Wars and Halo Spartan Assault, so the project could be a similar title.

343 Industries could also just be getting a head-start on the next main Halo title in the series as each game takes years to develop.

Fans will get their first look at Halo Infinite at the Xbox 20/20 event in July alongside other games from Xbox Game Studios. Halo Infinite will be one of the first games included in the Smart Delivery Program that allows players to upgrade their game to a next-generation console for free.

It will likely be awhile before Halo fans receive more information on the untitled Halo project, but they can rest easy knowing another game is coming in the future.