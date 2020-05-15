Halo Infinite will be featured at Xbox 20/20 event in July

Fans can expect their first look at the highly-anticipated game.

343 Studios confirmed Halo Infinite will make an appearance at the Xbox 20/20 event in July in a recent blog post.

The blog includes information about updates to the Halo: Master Chief Collection, Halo esports, Halo 5: Guardians, and a small blurb at the end about Halo Infinite. The post doesn’t confirm that gameplay footage will be revealed at the event, but Microsoft will likely show off the game alongside other upcoming titles.

“You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we’re extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July,” 343 Studios said.

Many fans were disappointed with the last Inside Xbox event, which didn’t show a lot of gameplay footage and mainly showed prerendered footage for upcoming titles. Fans were further disappointed when Sony showed off nine minutes of PS5 gameplay and were left to wonder when Microsoft would do the same.

Halo Infinite is one of the most-anticipated Xbox exclusive titles coming out this year. The game will be one of the first to be a part of the Smart Delivery Program, which allows players to upgrade their game to a next-generation console for free.

The 20/20 event in July will also showcase other first-party games from Xbox Game Studios. Fans can likely expect a few surprise announcements, too.