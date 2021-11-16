With most new game launches, there are bound to be day one issues—Halo Infinite is no different.

Right now, some PC players have encountered an error code stating that the game “Could not find compatible Graphics Device due to the following missing feature: Hardware Tiled Resources Tier 2”.

This might catch users by surprise especially if they regularly game on their PC but have no fear, there are some simple steps that can be taken to fix things up and get the game running in minutes.

How to fix DirectX 12 Error in Halo Infinite

Image via 343 Industries

The first step to fixing this DirectX 12 issue is to make sure that all your drivers are up to date. This can be done in a number of ways but for NVIDIA users here is the best place to download your latest drivers and the same with AMD users.

If you’ve installed the latest drivers for your graphics card then your next step to fixing this issue would be to ensure that you do have DirectX 12 installed at its latest version. Similar to your GPU drivers, you can download the latest version here.

After making sure everything is up to date if the issue persists, it’s likely that your hardware is not compatible with Halo Infinite right now. If this is the case, you’ll likely need to purchase some upgraded hardware if you’d like to play the game. You check out the minimum specs for the game here.