Achievement hunters have plenty to work through with the recent release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer. Among your standard challenges, there are a few missions that won’t be immediately clear to players.

One of these missions is Slaying with Style. The mission tasks players with earning a Mythic Medal in a matchmade game. But there isn’t any Medal in the game called a Mythic Medal, so completing this may get a little confusing.

Fortunately, the process is quite straightforward. Right now, there is an even easier way to earn it than having to fight against groups of enemy players online. Here’s everything you need to know about achieving a Mythic Medal and completing this achievement.

How to earn a Mythic Medal in a matchmade game in Halo Infinite

Image via 343 Industries

According to reports from players, the term Mythic Medal refers to multiple high difficulty player kill medals such as Overkill, Extermination, Perfection, and Running Riot.

You’ll either need to put together a long killstreak or by killing a group of players in quick succession. Some players reported earning the achievement after scoring a 15 player kill streak.

While the task of doing this to complete Slaying with Style might seem a little daunting to less experienced players, right now there is an easy way to complete it. At the moment the achievement can be earned while playing Bot Bootcamp, meaning you simply have to earn one of these kill medals by taking out bots rather than other players.

It’s unclear whether this will be patched out in the future. So if you’d like to do it the simplest way, we suggest getting it done in Bot Bootcamp as soon as possible.