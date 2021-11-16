Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is finally here, and as players get their very first chance to try out the game, you may be wondering what achievements you should be working toward.

All the standard Halo game modes are back with a few new additions. The game also has plenty to work through with its own battle pass providing new looks and different customization options for your spartan.

If you’re an achievement hunter you’ve got quite a bit to get through in Halo Infinite; there are a total of 119 achievements currently in the game. Here is everything you can work toward today.

All Halo Infinite achievements

Here are all the achievements in Halo Infinite, according to its Steam page.

Achievements

Straight to the Bank: Deposit 5 Power Seeds in a matchmade Stockpile game.

All About the Grind: Finished Ranked Placement Matches.

Just the Two of Us: Access your Personal AI.

Doing Your Part: Complete the Tutorial.

Augmented: Earn 3 starts in 5 Tier 3 Weapon Drills

Deadeye: Earn 3 stars in a Weapon Drill.

Sharpshooter: Complete a Weapon Drill.

Sparring Partners: Change any training mode option.

Getting Strong Now: Launch into Training Mode for the first time.

Customary: Play a custom game.

Get the Popcorn: View a clip in theater.

You’re Up, Rock’: Play a Ranked Match.

Peak Performance: Earn 2,000 score in a matchmade game.

We Have a Job For You: Complete a Weekly Challenge.

Clocking In: Complete a Daily Challenge.

Battle Tested: Complete a Battle Pass.

Humble Beginnings: Complete on level in a Battle Pass.

I’m Ready, How ‘Bout You?: Change your Spartan’s look in the Customize menu.

Reporting for Duty: Change Your Spartan Tag.

That Thing on the Left is the Brake: Test drive a new vehicle customization.

“Need a Weapon?”: Try out a new weapon customization item.

Passion for Fashion: Wear a new armor customization item.

Make a Little More Noise: Grab a power weapon from the Tutorial armory.

Slaying with Style: Earn a Mythical Medal in a matchmade game.

Which one of Us is the Machine?: Get an equip a new AI.

Do You Even Gift?: Drop a Power Weapon for an ally in a matchmade game.

Control Freak: Assist in capturing all zones that lead to a score in a matchmade Total Control game.

Zone Range: Secure 5 zones in a matchmade Strongholds game.

Running Laps: Capture the flag twice in a matchmade Capture the Flag game.

A Fellow of Infinite Jest: Kill three enemies with the ball in a matchmade Oddball game.

Natural Formation Location Sensation: Gain access to a loot cave in a matchmade game.

Enemies Everywhere!: Mark 3+ enemies at once in a matchmade game.

One Shot, Top Mid: Mark an enemy located at “Top Mid” in a matchmade game.

They See Me Rollin’: Spectate an ally that is driving a Warthog Razorback in a matchmade game.

Multi-class Racer: Drive 4 unique vehicles in a matchmade game.

Bomb Returned: Repel an enemy grenade with the Repulsor in a matchmade game.

Back to the Chopper: Earn “Splatter” with a Brute Chopper in a matchmade game.

Secret Stash: Place an item in Razorback’s storage in a matchmade game.

Working Remote: Pick up a weapon using a Grappleshot in a matchmade game.

Skyhook Shot: “Grapplejack” an enemy flying vehicle in a matchmade game.

Kebab: Destroy an enemy vehicle with the Skewer in a matchmade game.

Sick Burn: Kill an enemy with melee using a bladed weapon in a matchmade game.

Brutality: Kill an enemy with melee using a bladed weapon in a matchmade game.

Peeker’s Disadvantage: “Back Smack” an enemy who is zoomed in with a scoped weapon in a matchmade game.

Watt Say You?: Earn “Chain Reaction” with a Shock Rifle in a matchmade game.

Party Bus: Earn “Mount Up” in a Razorback in a matchmade game.

New Kid on the Block: Earn “Perfect” with a VK78 Commando in a matchmade game.

Limited Addition: Complete a Limited Time Challenge.

MEDIC!: Revive 3 allies in a matchmade Elimination round.

Secret Achievements