How old is Master Chief in Halo Infinite?

John-117, more commonly known as Master Chief, is the primary protagonist in the popular Halo franchise that dates back two decades to the early 2000s.

With Halo Infinite’s campaign mode coming out in less than a week, players will again be able to take control of the legend himself in the first-person shooter.

Halo Infinite’s story will take place a few years following the events of Halo 5: Guardians. In Halo 5, the Al Cortana took over the galaxy in what was agreed to be 2558.

That means that in relation to the overall Halo timeline, this campaign will take place around 2561.

Master Chief’s birth was in 2511 on Eridanus II. This information was disclosed in The Fall of Reach, a Halo-themed book that was released in 2001. He was one of a handful of kids who were picked to be a part of the United Nations Space Command’s SPARTAN-II Project that turned him into the super-soldier he is today.

Based on these dates, that will make Master Chief 49-year-old when players get to pilot him in the Halo Infinite campaign.

Master Chief has been a flagship part of the Halo franchise, appearing in Halo, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 4, Halo 5, and now Halo Infinite. He was also included in the books The Fall of Reach, The Flood, First Strike, and Uprising.