HCS fines Sentinels’ Lethul, Royal1 for response to Royal2 suspension

Halo Championship Series has issued another competitive ruling toward the Sentinels Halo team, handing out fines to both Tony “Lethul” Campbell Jr. and coach Chris “Royal1” Fiorante for their online response to the suspension of teammate Mathew “Royal2” Fiorante.

Both players were ruled to be in violation of the HCS Code of Conduct for disparagement and mistreatment of HCS league officials and administrators. Both players will be issued fines for their violations, which can range roughly between $2,000 to $6,000 per player.

To keep up with the transparent comms on the @HCS with fans, players, and partners, today we're kicking off the HCS Update blog series. Check out the first installment on:



– Anaheim Update

– Raleigh Results + Feedback

– Future Partnered Teams



🏆 https://t.co/MlLFmUwxM0 pic.twitter.com/Xi99DIr7t5 — Halo Esports #HCS (@HCS) January 15, 2022

The rulings toward Lethul and Royal1 were both officially made on Dec. 14, just days after HCS’s Dec. 12 ruling regarding Royal2’s suspension. Royal2 received a suspension and a levied fine for his use of a geo-filtering program during HCS events in December, which left him unable to compete at the HCS Kickoff Major in Raleigh.

Royal1 and Lethul both bashed the HCS and Halo Esports lead Tashi for the decision. Royal1 has since deleted his comments, but several of Lethul’s tweets remain, including allegations that HCS didn’t actually engage in any “server related investigations.”

Nope, this one wasn't part of the allegations. They just got hit with 2 back to back stone cold stunners courtesy of no server related investigations. I'm sure I'll hear about a new investigation from this one in a minute though. https://t.co/ktSVKkQ6t4 — SEN Lethul (@LxthuL) December 12, 2021

On Dec. 13, Royal2 addressed the suspension in a Twitlonger, acknowledging that he had changed his settings to use west coast servers when the game launched but hadn’t turned those settings off for the Major qualified. He apologized to his fans and teammates.

Sentinels competed at the Raleigh Major with Call of Duty legend FormaL in the place of Royal2, who is still suspended.