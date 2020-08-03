Halo: The Master Chief Collection set for cross-platform play this year

Halo: The Master Chief Collection will have cross-platform play capabilities for Xbox One and PC sometime this year, 343 Industries announced in a developer update on its Halo Waypoint blog. The developer also listed a number of updates following July’s Halo 3 release on PC.

Some of the topics that the developer discussed in its post were audio evolutions, hit registration investigation, design discussion, ODST flighting, top reported issues, and, of course, upcoming features.

Crossplay, though, was at the top of the list of things planned for release before the end of 2020. Alongside that, the other new features coming to MCC include input-based matchmaking, server region selection, custom game browsers, per game graphic and audio options, M&K support for Xbox, PC fileshare, Double keybinds for all games, viewmodel adjustments, in-game FPS cap adjustments, and steam account linking.

While specific dates for any of these features weren’t released, the developers said there are specific features that will be released together. Crossplay, in particular, is set to release at the same time as input-based matchmaking and server region selection. Another set of features coming out as its own grouping will be custom game browsers, per game settings options, and M&K support for Xbox.

This news comes amid Microsoft’s announcement last week that Halo Infinite, which is set to release later this year in conjunction with the Xbox Series X, will have a free-to-play multiplayer mode with 120 FPS capabilities.