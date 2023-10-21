Halo Infinite finally has helmet feature players have wanted for ages

Season five of Halo Infinite launched on Oct. 17 and it blew players with its sheer amount of new features, updates, and improved customization options. Many Halo Infinite players are especially enthusiastic about the customization freedom the new patch provides—with helmet choices front and center.

The surprisingly high number of concurrent players reflects the excitement over the new changes. Over 18,000 players were online on the day of the season five launch according to SteamDB. New maps, new game modes, more forge features, and additional customization options have brought new life to the game.

The Halo community is celebrating the introduction of cross-core helmets in season five. At first glance, it might seem like a slight modification to the multiplayer game, but it is something fans have been requesting for some time now. Seasons three and four, for example, did not receive the same overwhelmingly positive feedback despite adding new armor cores to the game.

Image via 343 Industries

Over the last couple of seasons, much of the customization available through the online store was limited to variations of the same thing. The options often felt restricted to simple deviations of the same color palette, big or small shoulder padding, and rifle coating. Halo Infinite offers more shades of purple, green, and grey than I knew existed.

Furthermore, armor cores such as the Hazmat from season four were met with indifference. Its puffy and generic design was made more to look like a Chornobyl worker than part of the elite space warrior squad known as Spartans.

Letting players switch helmets around on armor cores, much like children do with their favorite Lego figures and their matching round yellow heads, has been unanimously welcomed by the Halo community. Players are sharing their new creations online everywhere. Since the launch of season five, several Reddit users have shown off their favorite new designs.

Again, this might seem like a small and insignificant change, but it has undoubtedly opened the door to a myriad of possibilities. The Mirage IIC core, introduced during season three, is a great example of how this little tweak has completely changed the narrative of customization in the game.

Season five is proving to be just what the game needed to attract old and new players alike. Halo Infinite is free-to-play and available on PC, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

Related Halo Infinite player celebrates new Forge AI by creating epic Pokémon mode

About the author