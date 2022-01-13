Fnatic finally enters Halo Infinite with signing of former Team WaR roster

After taking its time, Fnatic has finally entered the resurging Halo esports scene by signing the North American Halo Infinite roster that formerly played under the Team WaR banner to start the season. Now, all 12 partnered HCS organizations have a signed team.

Fnatic signed Juliano “Sceptify” Sadiku, Torez “Envore” Broyles, Chasen “SuperCC” Cavuto, and Joseph “Juziro” Bartholomay today. The group has been playing together under the Team WaR banner since the beginning of December. They reached the HCS Kickoff Major in Raleigh via the open bracket, qualifying for the championship bracket and beating Divine Mind, Oxygen, and Status Quo before falling to Spacestation.

Fnatic had its scouts on-site for the Raleigh major, with director Colin Johnson and coach Casey “Strobe” Hebert scouting out teams and players. In its announcement, Fnatic said the WaR players grabbed the org’s attention with their “impressive focus on positivity, teamwork, and willingness to learn and adapt.” From a list of 40 players, Fnatic said it kept coming back to the WaR players.

Prior to getting signed by Fnatic, the team competed under the name “Business,” finishing in the top eight of the HCS NA Open Series Four event. This means that Fnatic will make its debut at the second NA Pro Series event against some of the top teams like Cloud9, FaZe, and eUnited. That event begins today, the same day as the Fnatic announcement.