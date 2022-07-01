Does new co-op Halo Infinite campaign support cross-play? All supported platforms, explained

The campaign experience has been a core part of the Halo franchise throughout its existence. Long-time fans of the franchise may remember the times when they went through their favorite Halo title’s campaign with their friends in a co-op fashion.

Halo Infinite lacked a campaign mode during its release, but it was later added to the game. If you’ve been longing for the days when you could finally play the campaign with your friends in co-op mode, that wait is coming to an end.

343 recently announced its plans to add a co-op feature to Halo Infinite. While the co-op sounds brilliant, players who may have friends from different gaming platforms may wonder whether the co-op mode will also support cross-play?

Will Halo Infinite campaign support cross-play?

Halo Infinite’s co-op campaign supports cross-play and cross-platform. According to the latest Halo Waypoint blog post, there will only be differences in graphics quality when players play co-op with cross-play.

The gameplay experience will be the same for all the platforms and cross-play features will be supported in the following platforms:

PC

Xbox

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Co-op games will be hosted on dedicated servers and all players in the party will play as Chief. Inviting your friends to a co-op squad won’t be any different than inviting them to a multiplayer party. The cross-play co-op feature will become available through the Halo Insider program on July 11.

When the feature fully goes live, players will be able to enjoy the campaign mode together and everyone’s progress will be counted toward their own campaign. If you decide to test the co-op mode via the Insider program, your progress in the test build won’t carry over to the retail game.

Halo Insider members will get to try out the feature on a flight build before it’s fully deployed for the rest of the player base.