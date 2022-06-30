How to play campaign co-op in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite players have patiently waited for the opportunity to play the latest entry in the Halo franchise with their friends and family since a dedicated co-op system has been absent since the game launched in November.

A cooperative campaign mode is a cornerstone of the Halo experience and fans everywhere likely have fond memories of completing a previous game with their group. Co-op is finally coming to Halo Infinite and fans can try the new feature early through the Halo Insider program.

Halo is always more fun with friends – jump into our latest preview blog to learn more about Halo Infinite's campaign network co-op and mission replay features ahead of next month's Insider flight.



🎮: https://t.co/gKztOWYK1S pic.twitter.com/L3B4XgVdYG — Halo (@Halo) June 30, 2022

Players can try the new Campaign Network Co-Op and Mission Replay features through the Halo Insider program starting during the week of July 11. Interested players must sign up for the Halo Insider program and purchase the Halo Infinite campaign or have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Xbox players will need to download the Xbox Insider app and opt into the Network Co-Op flight program once it begins. Steam players will receive a unique key through Halo Insider communications to download the flighting build. Once all members of your group have the build downloaded, launch it and prepare to enjoy Halo Infinite together.

Unfortunately, your progress will not carry over from the test build, so don’t expect to pick up where you left off once the co-op feature is officially released. This test is designed to help the developers test features without affecting real copies of Halo Infinite. Be prepared to play the campaign again once the feature is officially added to the game.

Players can learn more about Halo Infinite’s cooperative mode on the official website.