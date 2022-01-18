All free rewards in Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event

Halo Infinite’s latest foray into free-to-play events is Cyber Showdown, a two-week affair drenched in a synthwave aesthetic and spotlighting a new game mode called Attrition.

Players who took part in the Winter Contingency or Fracture: Tenrai events will recognize the format for the event well, with a free track of rewards available alongside the store’s premium offerings. Similar to Winter Contingency, this event won’t be returning beyond its end date on Feb. 1, so make sure that you’re completing event challenges and snagging cosmetics before it all goes away.

The event track contains 10 tiers of rewards, ranging from armor and weapon coatings to a variety of armor effects that give your Halo Infinite Spartan a more colorful appearance. Every tier can be unlocked by completing special event challenges, each tied to the event playlist.

Here are all of the free rewards you can expect to get in Cyber Showdown.

Rank one: “Expecting Trouble” rare stance

Rank two: “Electric Bubble” epic weapon coating

Rank three: “Cross Glitch” rare backdrop

Rank four: “Brute Rock” legendary backdrop

Rank five: “Neon Screen” epic armor effect

Rank six: “Electric Bubblegum” epic armor coating

Rank seven: “Kukri” epic charm

Rank eight: “Blackpool” epic visor

Rank nine: “Hunter Blood” rare AI color

Rank 10: “Neon Hawk” epic armor effect

Halo Infinite had a rocky start when it came to its events. A lot of fanfare and marketing ultimately resulted in content that players didn’t believe lived up to the hype. But based on the improvements we’ve seen with the most recent run of Fracture: Tenrai and Cyber Showdown, it looks like 343 Industries is beginning to hit its stride. That, alongside changes that have hit the store this week, gives Halo fans a lot to be excited about.