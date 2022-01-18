All free rewards in Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event

Halo Infinite’s latest foray into free-to-play events is Cyber Showdown, a two-week affair drenched in a synthwave aesthetic and spotlighting a new game mode called Attrition.
Players who took part in the Winter Contingency or Fracture: Tenrai events will recognize the format for the event well, with a free track of rewards available alongside the store’s premium offerings. Similar to Winter Contingency, this event won’t be returning beyond its end date on Feb. 1, so make sure that you’re completing event challenges and snagging cosmetics before it all goes away.
The event track contains 10 tiers of rewards, ranging from armor and weapon coatings to a variety of armor effects that give your Halo Infinite Spartan a more colorful appearance. Every tier can be unlocked by completing special event challenges, each tied to the event playlist.
Here are all of the free rewards you can expect to get in Cyber Showdown.
Rank one: “Expecting Trouble” rare stance
Rank two: “Electric Bubble” epic weapon coating
Rank three: “Cross Glitch” rare backdrop
Rank four: “Brute Rock” legendary backdrop
Rank five: “Neon Screen” epic armor effect
Rank six: “Electric Bubblegum” epic armor coating
Rank seven: “Kukri” epic charm
Rank eight: “Blackpool” epic visor
Rank nine: “Hunter Blood” rare AI color
Rank 10: “Neon Hawk” epic armor effect
Halo Infinite had a rocky start when it came to its events. A lot of fanfare and marketing ultimately resulted in content that players didn’t believe lived up to the hype. But based on the improvements we’ve seen with the most recent run of Fracture: Tenrai and Cyber Showdown, it looks like 343 Industries is beginning to hit its stride. That, alongside changes that have hit the store this week, gives Halo fans a lot to be excited about.