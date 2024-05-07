Can you play Hades 2 on Steam Deck? Answered

Now that Hades 2 is finally out, many Steam Deck users wonder if they can play the rogue-like dungeon crawler on the go. If you’re among them, we’re here to clear your doubts.

As enticing as its animations may appear, Hades 2 isn’t as resource-hungry as most modern video games are, so it should run well on handheld devices like Steam Deck that don’t boast much power. But considering the game is still in early access, you may wonder if it’s verified for Steam Deck yet. Well, here’s the answer.

Is Hades 2 supported on Steam Deck?

Enjoy it on the move. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, Hades 2 is verified for Steam Deck, so you can directly purchase and download the game to your handheld via Steam. It’s currently available via the Steam Store for $29.99.

As a cherry on top, Hades 2 runs exceptionally well on Steam Deck, according to player reports. It’s well optimized for Deck, ensuring little to no performance hiccups even at max settings and a long playtime before the battery runs out. The art style perfectly complements the on-the-go vibe, so you don’t have to worry about missing out while traveling.

But you may want to check whether the in-game settings prioritize the best performance. Make sure to enable V-Sync from the Display settings and set the graphics quality to high. You can play Hades 2 at up to 90 FPS with these settings if you are on a Steam Deck OLED, while the base model caps you at 60 FPS with max settings.

If you are stuck while trying to download Hades 2 on your Steam Deck, as some players have reported, ensure its system software is up to date.

