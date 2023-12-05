Category:
GTA

Who leaked the GTA 6 trailer?

How did it all come about?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Dec 5, 2023 08:21 am
|
Updated: Dec 5, 2023 08:22 am
GTA 6 logo on a purple backgroud.

Of all things, even the first GTA 6 trailer was leaked ahead of time. But who exactly was responsible for leaking it?

Let’s face it, we were all counting down the hours until the first official GTA 6 trailer dropped on Dec. 5, 2023. This did not come to fruition, though, as a leak forced Rockstar Games’ hands on Dec. 4.

The acclaimed publisher and developer decided to go ahead and unleash the electric first GTA 6 trailer. But how did it all come to be, and who exactly leaked the trailer?

Who leaked the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer?

people walking in vice city beach in gta 6
The circumstances are unfortunate, but GTA 6 looks otherworldly. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games GTA 6 YouTube trailer

An X (formerly known as Twitter) account named @Gta6trailerleak is the source of the GTA 6 first trailer leak. The account is no longer available on X, though, after it was unsurprisingly suspended following the leak.

Rockstar Games acted on the unfolding situation and gave an update to the world saying, “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube.”

We subsequently got the proper “GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto VI) Official Reveal Trailer” on Rockstar’s official YouTube channel.

After the colossal September 2022 GTA 6 leak that revealed a ton of details and gameplay footage, this most recent leak comes as another blow to Rockstar Games. It’s clear the Rockstar devs are devastated about the nature of the leak too and wanted to watch it along with the world on Dec. 5.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.