T-Pain’s involvement in GTA 6 might cost him his GTA 5 roleplay streams

American singer-songwriter and rapper-slash-game streamer T-Pain admitted today, Jan. 13, that he’s working on GTA 6, but at the expense of something he’s well-known for.

A video of T-Pain, called Faheem Rashad Najm in real life, emerged online, where he’s asked why he isn’t playing on the GTA 5 NoPixel Role Play (RP) server anymore. T-Pain revealed he’s working on GTA 6, but didn’t say what his role is. He didn’t hesitate to explain, however, that his agreement with Rockstar Games means he can’t play GTA RP anymore.

Seems like T-Pain is confirmed to have a part in GTA 6! pic.twitter.com/ZtolDo02Nk — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) January 12, 2024

“I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA 6 and they told me I couldn’t do RP anymore because it kind of goes against… they had this whole speech, like, ‘What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, I kind of get that, but I was having a good time. Alright that’s fine,'” T-Pain said in the video.

But the most disappointing thing for T-Pain could be knowing that Rockstar is also working with FiveM, a known RP modder for GTA. “Then I started working on the game with them and then they teamed up with the people that make the RP sh*t, and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, what,'” T-Pain added.

The video made noise among fans online, with some expressing how happy they are for the rapper to be part of GTA 6. Given how Rockstar doesn’t want T-Pain taking part in GTA RP for the time being, it’s possible he’ll be playing a character of his own in GTA 6. It’s also possible he’ll be recording tracks for the game’s soundtrack, given his rich history of commercial success as a musician. For now, all we can do is speculate.

Regardless of T-Pain’s role, GTA 6, which is already more then a decade in the making, is finally set to launch in 2025.