Spotify embraces GTA 6 spirit with curated driving soundtracks from iconic stations

To celebrate the spirit of Grand Theft Auto and the impending launch of GTA 6, Spotify has put together Grand Theft Auto Radio, a personalized playlist featuring music based on GTA’s most iconic radio stations from the past 25 years.

Although there are many unconventional and unsavory aspects GTA is known for, most players agree the radio stations in GTA are simply iconic and are one of the best parts of this action and adventure game because they make playing it much more enjoyable—especially when you’re just driving around the franchise’s many cities.

To take advantage of how iconic the stations are, Spotify revealed on Nov. 13 that it created a curated playlist, Grand Theft Auto Radio, which features 100 songs from GTA suited to your music preferences.

The perfect soundtrack for driving around Vice City, Los Santos, San Fierro and beyond. 25 years of music from Grand Theft Auto's most iconic stations, curated just for you, on Spotify now.

This means no two playlists will be alike because so many incredible songs are featured on GTA’s radio stations, which cover music from the past quarter of a decade. It’s curated based on your music tastes too, so, if you want to know which songs from GTA are for you, you simply need to navigate to GTA Radio on Spotify and check it out.

My GTA Radio is eclectic and features bands and artists like Britney Spears, Black Eyed Peas, 2Pac, Cutting Crew, Backstreet Boys, and 50 Cent. So, there truly is something for everyone.

This isn’t the first time Spotify has created playlists based on specific games or themes in a game, as there are playlists for Fantasy Board Games, VALORANT, ROBLOX, and many others. However, the GTA Radio playlist is one of the few explicitly curated for you rather than a playlist based on someone else’s preferences, which is pretty grand. Pun intended.

So, the next time you’re playing GTA, are cruising the streets in the real world, or want to get hyped for the launch of GTA 6, you have an epic playlist at your disposal.