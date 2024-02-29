Rockstar is making GTA 6 devs return to the office for security, productivity as release looms

Rockstar Games is calling for employees to return to its offices five days a week as development on Grand Theft Auto VI enters the last stages ahead of its 2025 release.

The famed GTA developer says that there are productivity and security reasons that have convinced studio brass it would be more beneficial to bring all developing employees in-office for the full week again, starting in April, a move that was originally revealed to employees via internal email and reported by Bloomberg on Feb. 28.

The next GTA sequel is expected in 2025. Image via Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated title in gaming right now, and perhaps over the last decade, so the devs appear to be pulling out all the stops to ensure production is completed and there are no more security breaches. Head of publishing at Rockstar, Jenn Kolbe, wrote in the internal email to staff that they have found “tangible benefits” from bringing devs in-office. The idea is implementing this mandate now will help them deliver on their ambitions for the GTA sequel.

We expect Rockstar’s biggest priority as GTA 6 approaches the finish line is avoiding any more major leaks. The game has been victim to multiple over the years, including the game’s reveal trailer being shared around online hours before its premiere.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, working from home has become a whole lot more popular, but in recent months we have seen more employees choose to bring staff back into office, including in gaming. As Bloomberg pointed out in its report, remote work has still produced some of the biggest and most successful games in recent years, including Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2, showing this working setup can still produce fruitful results.

Right now GTA 6 has no exact release date, but we do know the game is coming in 2025. Expect more news on this release to arrive in the coming months.