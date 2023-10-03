Move over GTA 6, nostalgic players are still fixated on an old classic

While we wait for GTA 6, players are revisiting older games in the series. In a Reddit thread posted on Oct. 2, a player shared how they found servers with people still playing GTA 4.

The OP wrote how they launched GTA 4on their PS3, and to their surprise, there were active servers. There was a lobby with four other people and the OP wrote: “Time to hit the airport!!” The airport was the go-to destination to have some fun in the game.

Official server support for GTA 4 has already ended. Instead, the servers are peer-to-peer, with one of the players hosting and others connecting via PSN or Xbox Live. Unfortunately, on PC, multiplayer doesn’t work anymore after the release of The Complete Edition, according to fans. There are ways to downgrade your GTA 4 version and get it to work, but it can be a hassle.

Nostalgia in this one screenshot was enough to send the community down memory lane. Players immediately remembered how cheaters would kill them over and over again, spawn cars, and send them flying.

Speaking of flying, one of the best memories was the famous swingset glitch. The glitch involved driving a car into a swing and getting thrown across the map. A fan wrote: “Man, we spend so many nights to just hit that swing. We made so many friends…and most of them have all fallen to Offline side. Ok, now I’m sad.”

Many remember GTA 4 as total mayhem, from driving in circles at the airport to spraying people down with a fire truck. Those were the good and simple times.

The real fun will begin with the release of GTA 6 which already had players staring at a moon. We don’t have any clue when the game might come out but Rockstar wants it to be something we’ve never seen before, and it will be a place for more night-long gaming sessions and fond memories.

