Is GTA 6 on the Nintendo Switch?

Will Rockstar look to Switch things up with GTA 6?

The size and scope of GTA 6 will be a sight to behold. The PS5 and Xbox will understandably be able to cope with the magnitude of the open-world title, but will the Nintendo Switch be capable of running GTA 6?

Even though it’s widely considered a more light-hearted, family-friendly console, the Nintendo Switch has previously featured GTA games. The GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition made its mark on the Switch, and now all heads are turning toward GTA 6. The gratuitous glamor and glitz of Vice City is back in GTA 6, but will the city get a second outing on the Nintendo Switch?

Will GTA 6 be on the Nintendo Switch?

Can you see this beautiful vantage via a Switch? Image via Rockstar Games GTA 6 YouTube trailer

Hopeful Switch owners are set for disappointment and denial as GTA 6 will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch when Grand Theft Auto 6 finally releases.

Yes, the Switch has been able to condense the likes of Hogwarts Legacy and The Witcher 3 into a handheld-sized bundle of fun, but GTA 6 is a whole different beast entirely. There’s a reason why GTA 5, even after countless rereleases, has never seen the light of day on the Switch.

Already in the first GTA 6 trailer, we’ve seen a vibrant, energetic, and densely populated world teeming with life and soul. It’s likely the processing power required will push the awesome tech of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to its limits, so a hypothetical Switch version would stand no chance, no matter how optimized it is.

The rumored Nintendo Switch 2 or Switch Pro that is sure to turn up down the line might do a better job of handling a potential GTA 6 port, but we’ll have to wait and see.