How to switch characters in GTA 5

Who do you want to play as?
Published: Mar 14, 2024 11:10 pm
GTA 5 protagonist Trevor holding a rifle on an ATV.
Image via Rockstar Games

One of the exciting things about Grand Theft Auto 5 is that you can play from the perspective of three characters as you progress through the storyline. Each character has a unique outlook, hobbies, and experiences that you may enjoy, so switching characters is fun and essential.

Here’s everything you need to know about which characters you can switch between and how to switch them in GTA 5

How to switch characters in GTA 5, explained

Franklin and Chop the dog shown in promotional images for GTA 5.
Franklin is one of the playable protagonists in GTA 5. Image via Rockstar Games

You can easily switch characters in GTA 5 while in-game on any platform. For console players, you’ll want to follow these steps:

  1. Hold down the down button on the directional pad (d-pad) on your controller to bring up the Character Switch menu
  2. Use your right thumb stick to hover over the character you want to switch to.
  3. Release the d-pad to select the character

As soon as you do, you will switch over to another character. If you’re playing on a PC, you can switch your character by following these steps:

  1. Hold down on the Alt-key on your keyboard to bring up the Character Switch menu,
  2. Select the character you want to switch to using your mouse or arrow keys.
  3. Release the Alt-key to confirm your selection

And that’s it! Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be switching between the characters in no time. 

Tip:

You can only switch between characters if you’ve unlocked them. The bottom character in the wheel is your GTA Online character.

What characters can you switch to in GTA 5?

In GTA 5, there are three characters you can switch between, including Trevor, Michael, and Franklin. However, it should be noted that you may not be able to switch your characters as freely as you’d like because you are required to pilot specific characters for certain missions. So, you won’t be able to switch your character until you’ve completed that particular quest.

Whether you’d like to see the GTA 5 world from someone else’s point of view or want to switch back to Michael, who seems to be the fan-favorite, this is everything you need to know about how to switch characters in GTA 5.

Read Article GTA Online: How to locate the employee with the laptop in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid
cluckin raid outfit gta online
Category: GTA
GTA
GTA Online: How to locate the employee with the laptop in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Official artwork of GTA 5 and GTA Online character Lester Crest. He's in his wheelchair using a PC.
Category: GTA
GTA
Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Read Article All GTA V cheat codes
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category: GTA
GTA
All GTA V cheat codes
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
