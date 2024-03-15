One of the exciting things about Grand Theft Auto 5 is that you can play from the perspective of three characters as you progress through the storyline. Each character has a unique outlook, hobbies, and experiences that you may enjoy, so switching characters is fun and essential.

Here’s everything you need to know about which characters you can switch between and how to switch them in GTA 5.

How to switch characters in GTA 5, explained

Franklin is one of the playable protagonists in GTA 5. Image via Rockstar Games

You can easily switch characters in GTA 5 while in-game on any platform. For console players, you’ll want to follow these steps:

Hold down the down button on the directional pad (d-pad) on your controller to bring up the Character Switch menu Use your right thumb stick to hover over the character you want to switch to. Release the d-pad to select the character

As soon as you do, you will switch over to another character. If you’re playing on a PC, you can switch your character by following these steps:

Hold down on the Alt-key on your keyboard to bring up the Character Switch menu, Select the character you want to switch to using your mouse or arrow keys. Release the Alt-key to confirm your selection

And that’s it! Once you get the hang of it, you’ll be switching between the characters in no time.

Tip: You can only switch between characters if you’ve unlocked them. The bottom character in the wheel is your GTA Online character.

What characters can you switch to in GTA 5?

In GTA 5, there are three characters you can switch between, including Trevor, Michael, and Franklin. However, it should be noted that you may not be able to switch your characters as freely as you’d like because you are required to pilot specific characters for certain missions. So, you won’t be able to switch your character until you’ve completed that particular quest.

Whether you’d like to see the GTA 5 world from someone else’s point of view or want to switch back to Michael, who seems to be the fan-favorite, this is everything you need to know about how to switch characters in GTA 5.

