Aside from the main story of the built-in multiplayer system, GTA players can join RP servers to roleplay as their characters in the city of Los Santos. Considering you can’t join a dedicated RP server from the main game, you might want to know the proper steps before attempting.

GTA RP is an incredibly popular way to play Rockstar’s 2013 open-world game. GTA Roleplay servers, such as NoPixel, have also received tons of viewer attention across Twitch and YouTube due to the various streamers who have hopped on the trend.

As we inch closer to GTA 6 and stand on the launch of NoPixel 4.0, here is what you need to do to join a GTA RP server.

What do you need to join a GTA RP server?

Before joining a GTA RP server, you need to gather a few items. First, you need a working copy of GTA 5, which can be purchased on PC through Steam. Next, you need a functional microphone. Since you will be playing a character in GTA RP, you need to microphone to interact with your fellow players.

Alongside this, you need a Discord account and FiveM, a GTA RP mod. Though there are others, FiveM is currently the largest GTA RP mod that has hosted thousands upon thousands of GTA RP players.

How to join a GTA RP Server

Run bank heists, work as law enforcement, or just be a regular burger shot employee in GTA RP | Image via Rockstar Games

Your first step to join a GTA RP server is to first download the FiveM mod and validate your version of GTA 5. You then need to ensure you have a working microphone and Discord account.

With FiveM, you can begin to browse through the available server list and sort by various categories, including language, content, and related filters. You should note that some servers like to upkeep the quality of the server by requiring players to complete either an application or interview, so don’t be too put off if you are also required to do so.

Now that you are in, all you need to do is create your character. Every server has different rules that could affect your character creation, but as long as you abide by your server’s terms, you are free to roleplay.