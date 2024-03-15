How to get the Police (Cop) outfit in GTA Online

Getting a Police outfit in Grand Theft Auto: Online is harder than it should be, mainly because it’s impossible to buy one. There are, however, alternative methods to obtain a Police outfit—permanently or temporary—if you want to patrol the streets of Los Santos.

All methods to unlock the Police uniform in GTA Online will require you to start determined missions and we’ll walk you through all the necessary steps below.

How to get the Police uniform in GTA Online

The IAA Agent outfit

Though it’s not an actual Police uniform, it does look pretty similar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The International Affairs Agency (IAA) is GTA‘s version of the CIA, and you can unlock one of their outfits in GTA Online as long as you attend any of the United Liberty Paper (ULP) contact missions after the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid update.

The IAA outfit you’ll unlock includes a black t-shirt, a jacket, a pair of trousers, Aviator-like glasses, and the IAA badge. Though it’s not a traditional Police outfit, it does look pretty cool as you’ll look like an special agent. Here’s what you need to do to unlock the IAA Agent outfit in GTA Online:

Start any of the ULP missions and select the IAA Agent outfit in the lobby menu. Open the Interaction Menu, go to Style and then Illuminated Clothing, and scroll through all the Illuminated Clothing options for approximately 30 seconds. Then, all you have to do is put your controller down and stay idle until the ULP mission kicks you for being AFK.

When you begin a new section in GTA Online, your character will spawn with the IAA Agent outfit, and the best part is that you can fully customize it with a new pair of trousers, a t-shirt, or jacket of your preference in one of the game’s stores. The game will keep the IAA badge regardless of your customizations and you can save the uniform to your inventory.

The Justice outfit

It’s a shame you can’t keep this outfit permanently. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to dress up as one of GTA Online‘s policemen instead of using the IAA Agent outfit, it’s also possible. The Justice outfit can’t be stored like the IAA Agent outfit, however. The method to get the Justice outfit in GTA Online is the same you’ll use to get the IAA Agent outfit, albeit with different missions.

Start the Cops ‘n’ Crooks I or the Truck Off mission in GTA Online. Select the Justice outfit Style. Go to the Interaction Menu, head to Style and then Illuminated Clothing, and scroll through all the Illuminated Clothing options for approximately 30 seconds. Stay idle and wait to be kicked out of the mission.

Unlike the IAA Agent outfit, you get to keep the Justice outfit as long as you don’t finish your section in GTA Online. As soon as you do, the outfit will disappear and you’ll have to follow the steps above again.

