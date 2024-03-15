Category:
GTA

GTA Online: How to locate the employee with the laptop in the Cluckin’ Bell Farm Raid

There are six places you can look.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 14, 2024 11:37 pm
cluckin raid outfit gta online
Image via Rockstar Games

The Cluckin’ Chicken Farm Raid is the latest raid to land in GTA Online. In this raid, you must infiltrate a chicken factory that produces cocaine. However, during the Breaking and Entering mission, you must locate the employee with the laptop. 

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about the possible locations of the employee with the laptop in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Where to find the employee with the laptop, explained

cluckin raid outfit gta online
The employees can mostly be found playing arcade machines. Image via Rockstar Games

You can find the employee with the laptop in various locations of Los Santos Pier in GTA Online, and the laptop will be close by with a green arrow above it. Vincent will send you a photo of them wearing a specific colored shirt. What you must do is look around the pier for that particular person. 

I got the guy wearing a white and dark shirt, and he was all the way at the end of the Los Santos Pier near the cruise ship playing an old-school arcade machine. The laptop was on a bench to his right.

However, you may also find your “employee” at these five other locations:

  • Piercing shop.
  • An arcade machine in the graffiti area by the roller coaster behind Sharkies Bites.
  • An arcade machine near the cruise ship next to three colored vending machines (green, blue, and red) and umbrellas. 
  • An arcade machine behind Sharkies Bites next to an area with roller doors and an astrology reading table.
  • An arcade machine along the wall of Sharkies Bites.

The most important thing about this objective is ensuring you take note of your employee’s shirt color and then look at any of the above six locations. Once you find your person, approach them, and when you get close to the laptop, you can interact with it and steal it. You can move on to the next objective once you have the laptop.

The employee can be hard to spot, but as long as you check out the arcade machines around Sharkies Bites, the piercing shop, and the arcade machine at the very end of the pier, you should be able to locate the employee with the laptop in the Cluckin’ Chicken Farm Raid for GTA Online.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Official artwork of GTA 5 and GTA Online character Lester Crest. He's in his wheelchair using a PC.
Category: GTA
GTA
Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to switch characters in GTA 5
GTA 5 protagonist Trevor holding a rifle on an ATV.
Category: GTA
GTA
How to switch characters in GTA 5
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article All GTA V cheat codes
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category: GTA
GTA
All GTA V cheat codes
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Official artwork of GTA 5 and GTA Online character Lester Crest. He's in his wheelchair using a PC.
Category: GTA
GTA
Can you get unbanned from GTA Online?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Read Article How to switch characters in GTA 5
GTA 5 protagonist Trevor holding a rifle on an ATV.
Category: GTA
GTA
How to switch characters in GTA 5
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 14, 2024
Read Article All GTA V cheat codes
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category: GTA
GTA
All GTA V cheat codes
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Mar 14, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.