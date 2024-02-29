Category:
How to get an Acid Lab in GTA Online

Another one for your portfolio.
Gökhan Çakır
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:29 am
GTA Online is an endless world of opportunities where you can even set up businesses. Acid Lab falls under the business category in the game, and getting it for the first time will require you to complete a set of missions.

Whenever I hop onto GTA Online, I focus on creating the most chaos possible. This eventually caused me to fall behind on my finances as my more dedicated friends went on to become business owners. In a chain reaction of events, I decided to speed run through opening all the possible businesses in the game, and the Acid Lab was on my list.

How can you unlock the Acid Lab in GTA Online?

Image via Rockstar Games

To unlock the Acid Lab in GTA Online, you’ll need to complete a series of missions. The order to does there are as follows:

  • Complete the Welcome to the Troupe mission
  • Visit Dax, who will be marked with a D on the map.
  • Finish the Designated Driver, Fatal Incursion, Uncontrolled Substance, Make War not Love, and Off the Rails missions.
  • During Off the Rails mission, you’ll get to set up the first Acid Lab after stealing a Brickage 6×6.
  • Select one of the locations on the map to set up an Acid Lab.

Once the first Acid Lab is set up, find Mutt and collect the required equipment for your Truck. During the whole process, you’ll likely spend around $750,000, but the business should make up for it in a short time.

If you’re looking to get the most money from your Acid Lab businesses, you can continue to complete Fooliganz jobs via Dax. An upgraded Acid Lab will earn more money, allowing you to recoup your investment faster.

Even if you have all the businesses running in the game, there’ll always be new things to do in GTA Online, but not all of them are worth your time. I was rather skeptical about whether the Salvage Yard Tow Truck missions were really worth it and so I had to try them to find out—and I’m happy to report that they definitely are.

