Are the Salvage Yard Tow Truck missions in GTA Online worth it?

Making money in GTA Online can be tedious if you’re not sure where the money makers are. The Tow Truck Service missions can give you easy money if you know what you’re doing.

Let’s find out together if the Salvage Yard Tow Truck missions are worth it in GTA Online.

Are the Salvage Yard Tow Truck missions worth doing in GTA Online?

Image by Rockstar Games

Salvage Yard Tow Truck missions can be worth it, depending on what your perception is of what’s worth something. Are you looking into a get-rich-quick-scheme, or are you someone who enjoys new missions?

If you’re someone who wants to make money fast, Salvage Yard Tow Truck missions are NOT worth it. In my opinion, these missions take too long to complete and you don’t make as much.

The missions are worth it if you’re someone who values missions over making money. From what I’ve witnessed, players can complete three missions per week and only make around one to two million in two hours. They’ve suggested if you’re money-hungry, you should stick to Cayo Perico heists to earn over two million in a short amount of time.

What are Salvage Yard Tow Truck missions in GTA Online?

If you want to participate in these missions, you’re going to need to buy the salvage yard property. This was released during the GTA Online Chop Shop update. You’ll receive a phone call from Yusuf Amir, who wants you to invest in a money-making opportunity that focuses on exotic cars.

After you have received the call, you’ll be able to purchase different salvage yards that range from $1 million to $2 million. There are five salvage yards you can purchase and they’re located at the following locations:

La Puerta

Murrieta Heights

Strawberry

Paleto Bay

Shady Shores

Your task is to find exotic cars and deliver them to the yard. You’ll be able to get cash from the cars or break it apart to get parts. If money isn’t your motivation and you just want a fancy car, keep the vehicle as a prize. Try to evade enemies who want to stop you from snagging their vehicle, so be prepared for battle!