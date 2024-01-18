Category:
GTA

GTA 6 set to feature a whole new travel system according to new fan theory

It wouldn't be surprising coming from Rockstar.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Jan 18, 2024 09:09 am
characters riding vehicles in gta 6
Image via Rockstar Games GTA 6 YouTube trailer.

With the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer skyrocketing players’ expectations after it was revealed in December, it’s no surprise fans are coming up with theories left and right. One of the most interesting fan theories focuses on a potential new mode of transport that could appear in GTA 6.

Recommended Videos

One Reddit user posted their theory on Jan. 16, where they explained how one screenshot of the trailer suggests there’s a working bus system in GTA 6. The image itself shows a bus stop in the background. The player claimed it’s “a bit too detailed for something we can’t use [in the game].”

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad
Cars parked nearby a pavement in GTA 6.
The player supposedly thinks the bus stop in the background could mean there is public transport. Image via Rockstar Games

On top of that, the author mentioned how prior to GTA 4, there were rumors that it would include a similar bus system, but as we know, it never made it into the final product.

That said, a few players in the comments disagreed with the theory, claiming that due to GTA 6 being a new-generation game, it’s obviously going to be more detailed. That’s a valid point, but we know how realistic and comprehensive Rockstar likes to make its games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being a terrific example.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

And it’s not like we didn’t have similar means of public transport in GTA titles before. In San Andreas, players could enter a train as a passenger, or even take control of it by hijacking the train. So, while this theory seems a bit farfetched given on the small amount of information it’s based on, nothing is impossible when it comes to GTA 6. There are certain to be a few surprising gameplay elements, or at least we hope so.

What’s even more certain, though, is that similar theories will keep popping up throughout the year. With GTA 6’s release scheduled for 2025 and fans everywhere eager to play it, the community will surely keep itself busy by coming up with all kinds of ideas.

related content
Read Article GTA 6 fans are already demanding what Vice City’s NPCs must do for Rockstar to deliver on the hype
vice city sign in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 fans are already demanding what Vice City’s NPCs must do for Rockstar to deliver on the hype
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article GTA 6 has me hyped for a game I barely played a decade ago
A screenshot of hillbillies playing in the mud in the GTA 6 reveal trailer.
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 has me hyped for a game I barely played a decade ago
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 17, 2024
Read Article GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City
vice city beach in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category:
GTA
GTA
Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 16, 2024
Read Article This mod lets you play GTA 4 in GTA 5 with GTA 6 graphics
vice city beach in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
This mod lets you play GTA 4 in GTA 5 with GTA 6 graphics
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article GTA 6 fans are already demanding what Vice City’s NPCs must do for Rockstar to deliver on the hype
vice city sign in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 fans are already demanding what Vice City’s NPCs must do for Rockstar to deliver on the hype
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Jan 17, 2024
Read Article GTA 6 has me hyped for a game I barely played a decade ago
A screenshot of hillbillies playing in the mud in the GTA 6 reveal trailer.
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 has me hyped for a game I barely played a decade ago
Danny Forster Danny Forster Jan 17, 2024
Read Article GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City
vice city beach in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 17, 2024
Read Article Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?
Michael from GTA 5 in the series' iconic comic style. He's stood counting a wad of cash
Category:
GTA
GTA
Is GTA Online crossplay or cross-platform?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 16, 2024
Read Article This mod lets you play GTA 4 in GTA 5 with GTA 6 graphics
vice city beach in gta 6
Category:
GTA
GTA
This mod lets you play GTA 4 in GTA 5 with GTA 6 graphics
Pierce Bunch Pierce Bunch Jan 15, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.