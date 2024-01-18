GTA 6 set to feature a whole new travel system according to new fan theory

With the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer skyrocketing players’ expectations after it was revealed in December, it’s no surprise fans are coming up with theories left and right. One of the most interesting fan theories focuses on a potential new mode of transport that could appear in GTA 6.

One Reddit user posted their theory on Jan. 16, where they explained how one screenshot of the trailer suggests there’s a working bus system in GTA 6. The image itself shows a bus stop in the background. The player claimed it’s “a bit too detailed for something we can’t use [in the game].”

The player supposedly thinks the bus stop in the background could mean there is public transport. Image via Rockstar Games

On top of that, the author mentioned how prior to GTA 4, there were rumors that it would include a similar bus system, but as we know, it never made it into the final product.

That said, a few players in the comments disagreed with the theory, claiming that due to GTA 6 being a new-generation game, it’s obviously going to be more detailed. That’s a valid point, but we know how realistic and comprehensive Rockstar likes to make its games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being a terrific example.

And it’s not like we didn’t have similar means of public transport in GTA titles before. In San Andreas, players could enter a train as a passenger, or even take control of it by hijacking the train. So, while this theory seems a bit farfetched given on the small amount of information it’s based on, nothing is impossible when it comes to GTA 6. There are certain to be a few surprising gameplay elements, or at least we hope so.

What’s even more certain, though, is that similar theories will keep popping up throughout the year. With GTA 6’s release scheduled for 2025 and fans everywhere eager to play it, the community will surely keep itself busy by coming up with all kinds of ideas.