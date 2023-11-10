GTA 6 fans want these real-life references in the game

The Grand Theft Auto series is always chock full of pop culture references, and a lot has changed since GTA 5 came out in 2013. As fans’ anticipation builds over the incoming announcement, they’re also talking about the references and lampooning that could come in the new game.

One of the funniest options talked about on Reddit is the ability to be a Doordash or UberEats driver. Generally speaking, working as an Uber driver alone could be a possibility. Delivery services are one of the big ways that the world has changed in 10 years.

Influencer culture is also expected to be in the game as well, and Rockstar will likely skewer the concept. To go along with the influencer phenomenon, fans think that TikTok and its culture could play a massive role in the game’s jokes.

A couple more that fans discussed that have come with the new age include cryptocurrency and all the scamming that comes with it, tech billionaires, climate change, COVID-19, and social media.

One thing I’d like to see is the rise in disinformation. Perhaps part of a heist could be intentionally framing another group via social media, or intentionally planting evidence that another rival gang is behind a crime spree. It could also be used to decrease wanted level, or lead the police to stop different cars.

Another thing that’s changed in the past 10 years is the public awareness of unrest. More and more of the common man are participating in protests and political activism, and you can bet that’ll play prominently in the game itself. There’s a chance that the player could use social media to organize a protest and distract police from a heist, or to use one as a getaway method, like blending in the crowd.

No matter what’s in the game, GTA 6 is almost guaranteed to be a smash hit given GTA 5‘s success.