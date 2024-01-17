GTA 6 fans think they know how GTA 5’s Michael will return in Vice City

GTA 5 gave us one of the most memorable trio of main characters ever seen in games. With GTA 6 slowly approaching, fans believe one of them will be making a grand return in Vice City.

On Jan. 16, the GTA community discussed which characters from GTA 5 could be getting a cameo appearance in the next installment. Michael and Franklin are the most obvious choices, but Michael specifically could be in the spotlight due to his life after the conclusion of the GTA 5 story.

He’s likely in better shape, too. Image via Rockstar Games

Michael De Santa started working as an associate producer for Solomon Richards during the GTA 5 campaign, and in the GTA Online mission after the main story, we find out from Franklin that Michael is still working as a producer. Since that’s what Michael always wanted to do, he’ll likely have produced multiple movies by the time we see the events of GTA 6.

Fans agreed while we might not see Michael in person, we could see a reference to him through movies he produced or even be able to watch some of them. As one player noted, GTA 5 had movie theaters and Red Dead Redemption 2 had plays. GTA 6’s Vice City could have something similar, giving Rockstar the perfect opportunity to add a cameo or two. Other fans mentioned that for an actual in-game appearance, we might see side characters from GTA 5 instead. Someone like Lamar would be fun to see when it’s time to introduce Online again.

It’s not uncommon for Rockstar to add Easter eggs and references in its games. GTA 5 had plenty of them, including mentions of GTA 4’s main protagonist, Niko Bellic. The latest GTA 6 trailer had its own basket of Easter eggs related to the universe.