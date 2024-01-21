GTA 6 better include horses or Rockstar will face the wrath of Vice City fans 

There isn’t an animal more noble on Earth than the horse, and not a more useful one either, especially when traversing rough terrain—something we’re likely to see in Grand Theft Auto 6. As a result, GTA fans are asking developers Rockstar Games to ensure horses find their way back to Vice City.

GTA fans are already writing up lists of demands they’re sending to Rockstar Games daily. Focus has shifted to the “vehicles” that may be available to players, and though high-speed cars are all fun and games, they’re not exactly cut out for the rough terrain of Leonida State in GTA 6—so, why not a horse? Some fans have already explained the logic behind adding horses to GTA 6, posting their thoughts to Reddit this past week.

Rockstar did their best to make realistic horses for RDR2. Image via Rockstar Games

The player claims Rockstar has invested too much in Red Dead Redemption’s horses to let all that effort go to waste, adding that Florida’s geography is well suited for traversal on horseback and that driving a car through those parts would be borderline impossible. Horses had never appeared in a GTA title before as a mode of transport and were planned as a feature in GTA 5 but were later cut alongside a heist according to the game’s files via the GTA Fandom Wiki. To think we could have ridden our trusty steeds across the prairies of San Andreas State brings a tear to my eye.

Further discussion a fortnight ago poked fun at fans requesting horses to be added with a meme saying that Rockstar didn’t know how to make them work for GTA 5 and ended up cutting them from the game. Others skipped the horses entirely, demanding the ability to ride alligators through the Everglades. Considering the game is set in a fictional Florida, there’s no doubt some “Leonida Man” will make the headlines for riding an alligator down I-95.

The most important discussion of all regarding potential horses in GTA 6 was, of course, the question of simulated…nether regions. Red Dead Redemption 2 horses became somewhat of a meme due to their realistic reactions to cold weather, particularly with certain parts of their bodies. Players on Jan. 10 demanded to know if such a feature would come in GTA 6, and if we’re to consider the first thread, the invested resources may imply that it will, although we don’t think it should be priority number one for the dev team.

Rockstar is allegedly expanding on the transportation systems in GTA 6, but we’ll likely not know the full scope of their work before 2025.