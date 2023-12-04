GTA 6 beats itself to earn most liked gaming tweet of all time

Rockstar Games’ tweet confirming a release date for Grand Theft Auto 6’s first trailer has already become the most-liked gaming-related post on all of Twitter, according to VGC.

The tweet in question was posted on Dec. 1 and, at the time of writing, has earned approximately 1.9 million likes. Between GTA 6 being highly anticipated and the fan demand for a trailer all year, it’s no wonder this tweet has achieved such an accolade.

In fact, the previous record holder was another GTA 6-related tweet from Rockstar; the one it published just last month on Nov. 8 to say that a trailer for the game would air in early December. It currently sits at 1.6 million likes. Meanwhile, the trailer date announcement has proved even more popular on Rockstar’s Instagram account, achieving over 5.5 million likes. At this rate, the actual trailer is bound to break records on YouTube too.

All this is a testament to the popularity of the GTA series, especially GTA 6, even though no official information has been shared about it. Some details were leaked thanks to last year’s hacking incident but even if it hadn’t happened, I suspect these GTA 6 tweets would have received just as many likes regardless.

Other publishers quickly recognized how popular a post about GTA 6‘s trailer would be and teased their own updates that outright copy its minimalist approach, using the same color gradient too. While these efforts probably got some chuckles, none of them come even close to the original’s popularity.

Hopefully, the trailer will live up to fan expectations, which are no doubt sky-high after roughly a decade of waiting (remember: GTA 5 came out in 2013!). An alleged Tiktok leak, one rumored to come from the son of a Rockstar employee, may have already given away a closer look at the game, but even if it is accurate, all the video shows is seven seconds of its setting rather than any gameplay and story content.