GTA 5 lets you celebrate Thanksgiving in style with bonuses and a free gift

Grand Theft Auto 5 players have been provided with a wealth of ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in style—including a free gift.

As fans eagerly await December’s big reveal trailer for GTA 6, Rockstar’s current game continues to attract millions of players worldwide and every single one of them has access to tonnes of bonuses over the Thanksgiving weekend ranging from bonus RP, additional money rewards, and discounts.

Undoubtedly the best bit about GTA 5’s Thanksgiving celebration is the free gift that is being provided to anyone who plays from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30—a Turkey mask. If that wasn’t enough animal action for you, Peyote plants can also be found across the map in GTA Online that will turn you into a random animal and are great for causing havoc.

Cash in on Bonuses in Casino Story Missions and The Diamond Casino Heist this week in GTA Online.



Plus, sugar highs are peaking as the Sprunk & eCola Challenge enters its final week, Black Friday discounts, and more: https://t.co/p3iF3Bdive pic.twitter.com/xJj7brW9h2 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 23, 2023

If you want to steer clear of all that madness, GTA 5 is also running a Black Friday sale where deals include 40 percent off a Casino penthouse and upgrades, plus 50 percent off Casino clothing. If you need to bolster your bank balance before splashing the cash, there are triple cash and reputation rewards for completing Casino story missions and Casino work—along with a higher chance of grabbing diamonds during the Diamond Casino heist.

If you complete the Diamond Casino heist, you can celebrate further with a free Diamond Strike Vest and drinks at the Diamond Casino, plus there’s also a 3x Diamond Casino daily chip allowance. Further bonuses can be found with triple the rewards from the Vespucci Job (Remix) and double rewards from Armored Truck robberies.

When it comes to spending your hard-earned cash, the Black Friday savings include a mammoth 70 percent off the Benefactor Terrorbyte, 50 percent off a bunch of other vehicles, and 40 percent off Galaxy Super Yachts. However, these Black Friday deals are only available until Nov. 28—so be quick.