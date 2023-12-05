First look at GTA 6’s map: Vice City is back and on steroids

Avid fans got a first look at Grand Theft Auto 6 with the release of the game’s first trailer on Dec. 4 and we’ve got to say, the map looks stunningly gargantuan.

Yes, folks, we’re returning to Vice City with GTA 6’s release in 2025. Vice City was first seen way back in 2002 in GTA: Vice City and already after seeing the trailer for the highly-anticipated 2025 update, the map has had one heck of a facelift.

An incredible sunset over Vice City. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games Looks even better from the air. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games Vehicles aplenty, as is tradition. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games Don’t be afraid to get a little dirty. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games Airboats! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games Bit dangerous isn’t it?Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games Plenty to see, plenty to do. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games Perfect weather. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games Can’t beat the CiScreenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

From dynamic lighting to enhanced textures and incredible skyboxes, the new Vice City looked unmatched in its modern beauty. Like its predecessors, GTA 6’s map seems to have a smorgasbord of “biomes” and locations collide. One minute, you’ll be in downtown Vice cruising alongside skyscrapers and luxury hotels. Next minute, pristine beaches line the edge of the map, then the heart of suburbia, and even a look at a more rural setting with swamps and bayous similar to that of the Everglades in real-life Florida.

The comparisons to the Sunshine State don’t end there, with many fans already noting how similar the new map looks compared to Miami and the surrounding area. “It looks so massive it’s hard for me to take it in. Like this is going to be a big ass map,” one said. Another already believes Vice City’s night shots look better than Cyberpunk 2077, which is a very bold claim to make this early.

While we’ve already seen a couple of iconic landmarks, such as a collection of islands that looks suspiciously like Leaf Links and a beautifully recrafted Washington Beach, it’s clear there will be far more to discover in and around Vice City when GTA 6 finally arrives. It’s just a shame we’ll be waiting another year-plus to get amongst it all.