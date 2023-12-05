Fans are obsessed with GTA 6’s graphics but they have one issue

Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer has piqued the interest of gamers across the globe, but its release date might’ve quelled the hype.

Its 2025 release is simply too far away for a section of the gaming community. Based on Rockstar’s history of delays with Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V, gamers believe we could be waiting for longer than its year-only release date suggests. Players on social media today are expecting it to be at least mid-2025 before we get our hands on GTA 6.

Bonnie and Clyde. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

But, while players fear the worst, others are still picking their jaws off the floor. Members of the gaming community praised several elements of the Dec. 4 trailer, in particular its visual improvements from the already impressive GTA V. Players called GTA 6’s graphics “unreal” and were convinced Rockstar was releasing a live-action trailer in the initial seconds of the video. As the trailer progressed players seemed floored by the sheer detail in every scene. The community begged Rockstar to keep GTA 6’s graphics as close to the trailer’s quality as possible.

Players also noticed the inspiration from a particular part of the United States. It’s clear to the GTA community that Florida is a massive inspiration for Vice City, moreso than previous iterations of the city. The alligators roaming around convenience stores and being wrangled in swamplands screamed The Sunshine State. This paired with the number of wild stories appearing all over Vice City reminded people of the ‘Florida Man’ meme and it fits GTA to a tee, according to the community.

All we have to do now is wait for Rockstar to bless the gaming community with another trailer. Once we see a hint of Vice City, theories are bound to spill out into the gaming landscape. As for when we’ll see a new GTA 6 trailer, it could be a long time.