Best Executive Offices in GTA Online, ranked

Hosting your own business and becoming a CEO in GTA Online is crucial to keeping track of your various members while making a ton of money—but you’ll need an Executive Office to do so.

The Executive Office is the heart of your business, since it provides you with a safe haven that you can return to, plan operations with friends, and take a breather from the explosions and mayhem that GTA Online brings on a daily basis.

There are also multiple locations across the city you can choose for your Office that provide different types of advantages and disadvantages, whether you’re shacking up at Maze Bank West or living lavish at the Maze Bank Tower.

Here are the best Executive Offices in GTA Online.

Ranking all GTA Online Executive Offices

4) Lombank West

If you care about views, Lombank West is the office for you. It offers the best views of the beach of any office in the game, but unfortunately for players, it’s relatively far from any warehouses and isn’t too central when compared to other options in the list.

The helipad is pretty straightforward and short, making it a great place for those with flying vehicles, but for being the second-most expensive option in the game, there are better locations either closer to key locations on the map or ones that give you enough bang for your buck.

3) Maze Bank Tower

It might be the most expensive option of the bunch, but Maze Bank Tower is the representation of success. By purchasing this office, you get access to the tallest building in Los Santos, situated smack dab in the middle of downtown for easy access to multiple missions and other events in the city.

You also get access to the highest helicopter pad in the game, making it a great place to enter and exit with a flying vehicle without having to worry about other players shooting you down. The only issue is it costs a whopping $4 million, not including any upgrades.

2) Arcadius Business Center

The Arcadius Business Center is another popular office building in Los Santos, boasting a cool design, along with being situated right across from an apartment building. It also has underground parking, which provides good cover from enemies that might be aiming to blast you away as soon as you step foot outside.

The only issue is that the business center has the longest walk from the entrance to the roof up to the helipad, but this shouldn’t be too much of a problem in the long run. Great location, good amenities, and it’s much cheaper than the Maze Bank Tower.

1) Maze Bank West

As the cheapest option among the available offices, Maze Bank West is the best choice since it can save you cash while still trying to start up their CEO journey. It’s also close to the beach, has a decent view, and the extra cash can be used to buy other office upgrades that are key to building a successful business.

That being said, Maze Bank West is also one of the most-owned offices in the game due to its low price point, which means you’re more likely to run into other players as you enter and exit. It also makes it one of the most populated areas in the game, with many people fighting in vehicles and on-foot.

