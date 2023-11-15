7 characters we want to return in GTA 6

The GTA franchise is known for its gameplay and controversial nature—especially the shooting and driving elements—but the characters from the series are just as memorable in their own way.

Ranging from the psychotic to the eccentric to the relatively normal (though still willing to engage in a bit of violence and murder, if needs be), the characters of the GTA series are a diverse bunch of misfits that have become gaming icons thanks to their endearing, engaging and slightly psychotic nature.

With this in mind, we’re taking a look at seven characters we want to see return in GTA 6.

7) Trevor Philips

Trevor is strangely lovable despite his volatile nature. Image via Rockstar Games.

Despite making his first appearance in 2013’s GTA 5, Trevor Philips quickly became one of the most popular and well-known characters in the entire series. Trevor is psychotic and violent, but he’s oddly likable despite his murderous tendencies. The nuances of Trevor’s character are portrayed fantastically by Canadian actor Steven Ogg, who balances the character’s lunacy with his loyalty in one sporadic but strangely loveable package.

Trevor’s popularity among fans is likely to make him a front-runner when it comes to characters we players want to see return in the next game in some way, either as a cameo or a more significant role.

There are three possible endings to GTA 5, with one leading to Trevor’s death. However, the canon ending of the game—called Deathwish—sees all three protagonists surviving. If Rockstar Games maintains this as the canon ending, a reappearance from Trevor could be possible in GTA 6.

6) Claude Speed

Silent but deadly. Image via Rockstar Games.

The silent protagonist of GTA 3 is one of the most mysterious characters across the franchise, with no family or background history to speak of. Even his surname of Speed isn’t entirely confirmed. All we know about Claude is what we see during the events of GTA 3 and GTA: San Andreas (set before GTA 3).

Claude’s non-existent history creates a lot of potential for his character should he return to the franchise. All we know is he’s willing to do anything and everything to make a name for himself and to earn cash while he’s at it. His silence is endearing, but it’s also another part of his character that makes him a slightly unnerving enigma. He’s the only non-speaking protagonist in the franchise, so it would be interesting to see him return and find out if Rockstar gives him a voice.

In a Q&A from 2011, Rockstar Games confirmed Claude’s fate. “He certainly isn’t dead. What else became of him, we don’t know.” As this Q&A was before GTA 5 came out, we probably should take this information with a pinch of salt. That said, it does leave an opening for Claude to return in GTA 6.

5) Carl Johnson (CJ)

Fans have wanted a return from CJ since the 2004 game GTA: San Andreas. Image via Rockstar Games.

CJ is arguably the most popular GTA protagonist, up there with the likes of Trevor. CJ is the main character of GTA: San Andreas and his likability stems from his relatability. In San Andreas, he’s torn between his desire to live life the way he wants to and his loyalty to the Grove Street gang.

Carl is noticeably less naturally violent than the other GTA protagonists who came before him, acting out of necessity rather than a cold-blooded nature. CJ returns to Grove Street after his mother passes away, where he has to face his family and begin rebuilding the hood that he was once desperate to escape from.

CJ is a character many players have wanted to see return to the franchise since his first appearance. There was speculation that he might show up in GTA 5, since the game is set in Los Santos and there’s a mission that takes place in Grove Street. Not only that, but actor Shawn Fonteno—who plays Franklin in GTA 5—is the cousin of Young Maylay, who played CJ.

This might not have been the case in GTA 5, but there’s still a possibility Carl could return to the franchise in GTA 6.

4) Franklin Clinton

Franklin appears in the GTA Online contracts as well as GTA V. Image via Rockstar Games.

While we’re on the topic of Franklin from GTA 5, he’s also a character we would love to see return to the series in some way.

Franklin was aptly described by Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser as a “gang banger in a post-gang-banging world.” It isn’t until he meets Michael that he’s able to get a foot in the door and start getting paid for some not-so-savory work. And he then continues to rise through the ranks.

Franklin’s struggles to maintain a job and his desire to move on from his lot in life make him feel more human and relatable compared to some of the other GTA protagonists, much like CJ does. That said, I must say as a disclaimer we don’t recommend adopting a life of crime to make extra cash.

As well as being a main character in GTA 5, Franklin appears in some GTA Online content. In GTA Online, he’s a successful businessman who co-owns an agency focusing on celebrity protection. Because of his continuing role in the series via the online expansion, the chances of him appearing in GTA 6 seem more plausible than some of the other characters on this list.

3) Niko Bellic

Hey Niko, you want to go bowling? Image via Rockstar Games.

Another fan-favorite, Niko is the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto 4 and is another iconic character in the GTA series.

Although there are two endings to GTA 4, Niko survives both and is thought to still be alive in the GTA universe. This is suggested even more so in GTA 5, as the game contains several references to the character, all of which point to him being alive but giving up his life of crime.

Just because Niko is probably not in the crime business anymore doesn’t mean he couldn’t return to the series in some way, like in a cameo or a supporting role.

2) Michael De Santa

Call me Mr. Midlife Crisis. Image via Rockstar Games.

The final of the three GTA 5 protagonists to appear on this list, Michael is another character that could easily show up in GTA 6.

In GTA 5, Michael is going through a midlife crisis but he also struggles with wanting to be a free man following his life of crime. As is the case with most of the main characters in the series, Michael finds himself drawn back into the ways of his criminal past.

In the game, you can attend optional therapy sessions as Michael as he tries to manage his issues. I remember feeling it was oddly refreshing to see a character willingly go to therapy in a GTA game. It is easy for the player characters to feel like mindless killing machines in this franchise, so it was interesting to see a character who is clearly haunted by their past.

One of the alternate endings to the game leads to Michael’s death, but as mentioned above, the third ending—which sees Michael, Franklin, and Trevor working together and being on amicable terms—is the canon ending. This canon ending is emphasized all the more in-game during the GTA Online contracts. In the contracts, Franklin will mention Michael is now working as an assistant producer at Richards Majestic movie studios with his hero Solomon Richards. This is a positive ending for him, whose passion for movies was obvious during the game.

Much like with Franklin and Trevor, the return of Michael in some form—be it in a small role or a more substantial one—seems the most possible in GTA 6. The actor who played Michael, Ned Luke, teased a return to the franchise as well, so this seems it could definitely be a possibility.

1) Wu Zi Mu (Woozie)

I’m blind, Carl. Not stupid. Image via Rockstar Games.

Our last choice is a bit obscure compared to the other protagonists on this list, but he’s definitely someone who could make a comeback in a big way if given the chance.

Wu Zi Mu, otherwise known as Woozie, is the leader of the Mountain Cloud Boys Triads and one of CJ’s allies in GTA: San Andreas. His excellent car-racing skills are all the more impressive because he’s blind. His being blind also led to one of the funniest lines in the GTA series between him and CJ, wherein CJ asks if Woozie is aware CJ is black, and Woozie responds, “I’m blind, Carl. Not stupid.” Absolutely classic.

If the next GTA game is set in the present day, Woozie would be considerably older, seeing as he seems to be in around his 30s in San Andreas, which takes place in 1992. If he is still around, his Four Dragons Casino could be an interesting place to explore should the game allow players to return to Las Venturas. There’s a lot of potential with his casino as an in-game location in GTA 6, but also with his character, thanks to the somewhat eccentric personality that made him stand out in San Andreas.