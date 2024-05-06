Gray Zone Warfare players are in love with these unusual immersion-building features

Gray Zone Warfare has been one of the most-discussed games since its April 30 release. Extraction shooter players love the world-building and particularly a feature that increases immersion.

A discussion was sparked on GZW’s subreddit after a player said they don’t care about all the details and just love the immersion in GWZ. “I really am enjoying almost no HUD, and the immersion of the game overall is definitely something keeping me playing,” the author said.

GWZ, currently in its alpha, has very few details in its HUD. Players have almost no information on their screens while playing, including a lack of knowledge if a player beside them is their friend or foe. This can be checked by clicking M to check the map where others from your Faction are displayed.

Friend or foe? Image via Madfinger Games

Many players initially complained about this feature, but it seems they’re finally growing fond of it, enjoying the realism and immersion it creates. “Like you said, the immersion is great, so much better than… other games in the genre,” one player said.

Besides the lack of basic information displayed above players, the author praised a few other aspects of GWZ. No time constraints and having to walk everywhere instead of running to save energy are among them. Other players agreed with the sentiment, underlining how such minor details can have a massive influence on gameplay.

In terms of gameplay, players have complained about the state of GWZ. They point out numerous issues and even cheaters finding ways to break the rules. But others point out the game is still only in alpha, and changes will almost certainly come soon.

