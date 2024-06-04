Gray Zone Warfare Lost Girl quest guide: How to find info regarding missing girl

Many missions in Gray Zone Warfare require you to find intel, scout an area, or retrieve supplies for the vendors. Gunny’s Lost Girl is among such quests, where you must find information about a missing girl.

In this mission, you must visit one of the motels in Tiger Bay to gather information about the missing girl. The girl went to Lamang alone and didn’t make it home with the evacuees. With her parents concerned about her safety, they contacted Gunny for much-needed help.

Here’s how to complete the Lost Girl quest in GZW.

How to complete Lost Girl quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Head to the marked location to find the motel. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Lost Girl quest, you must call a transport to the closest landing zone to Tiger Bay Central. The motel is toward the east and very close to the town’s shopping center, a grey-colored extended building, at map coordinates (199,129).

Once again, ensure you’re packing plenty of ammo, meds, and armor, as there are several NPCs in the area. You can carefully walk around the buildings to completely avoid the opposing forces, which saves you lots of time.

Quick and easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The motel has four doors leading to separate rooms. If you face the motel from the front, you need to open the first door from the right. Make your way into the room, where you find a pink paper on the table. Read the plans and head to the nearest LZ.

Report back to the Base Camp and Gunny to complete the Lost Girl quest in GZW. Once finished, you’ll earn one AMP-1 TP MC (armored helmet), $6,500, 2,000 experience points, and 200 reputation points with the vendor. After a few more tasks, Gunny offers Lost Girl II, which continues the quest to find the missing girl.

