Gray Zone Warfare Lost Girl 2 quest guide: How to find the pink tent and diary

As you continue your progress and explore the settlements outside of your Base Camp in Gray Zone Warfare, you’ll need to complete several confusing tasks to level up your character and earn better equipment, including the second part of the Lost Girl quest.

This vendor mission saga involves finding the whereabouts of a missing girl, with Gunny requiring more information after the intel you gathered in the first part of the quest line. As a result, you must return to the Blue Lagoon, where you have to find a pink tent and clues to find the missing girl.

Here’s everything you need to know to complete the Lost Girl II quest in GZW.

How to complete Lost Girl 2 quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Beware of the guards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Lost Girl II quest, you must travel to the Abandoned Shack in Blue Lagoon at map coordinates (204,116). You can spot the pink tent from a distance while you’re heading to the area. Like always, make sure you’re carrying plenty of meds, ammo, and armor, as there will be a few NPCs firing when you approach the pink tent.

Once you’ve dispatched the opposing forces, look for a duffle bag behind the pink tent. You’ll find a Tourist’s Diary in this bag that you need to retrieve. Make sure you store the diary in your Safelock to avoid repeating the process in case you die.

The tent stands out from the rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the nearest landing zone and call a transport to make your way to the Base Camp. Report back to Gunny to complete the Lost Girl II task in GZW. You earn one M4A1 assault rifle, $4,700, 1,000 experience points, and 150 reputation points with the vendor.

