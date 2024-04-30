In-game footage from Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare

Gray Zone Warfare: How to enable FSR or DLSS in GZW

Optimize your game for even better raids.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Apr 30, 2024

Even though Gray Zone Warfare has quickly become one of the bigger titles in the first-person shooter extraction scene, players still find themselves having to switch some settings to improve performance, including enabling FSR and DLSS.

There are a plethora of different graphics settings you can change to increase the amount of FPS and overall better performance during a playthrough. There are, however, some that have drastically improved gameplay for many players in Gray Zone Warfare, especially in a time where almost all players are dealing with issues.

The FSR and DLSS settings have reportedly helped many different players gain around 30 FPS or more during gameplay, which could be a make or break when it comes to winning a wild gunfight, escaping with your life, or finding that pesky sniper in the woods.

Enabling FSR and DLSS in Gray Zone Warfare, explained

The Advanced tab in the Graphics Settings.
A quick boost in performance never hurt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To enable FSR or DLSS in Gray Zone Warfare, you only need to take a few steps. First, open up your Settings from the main menu and click the Graphics tab. Scroll down to the bottom of this menu, where you’ll find the Advanced options for your graphics.

In this portion of the menu, find the Anti-Aliasing/Upscaling method option and swap this to FSR or DLSS, which should help you get a significant amount of frames per second. You might also want to lower the graphic settings of the game across the board if you’re having problems with performance, especially if your computer is a little more outdated than the newer, heftier machines.

Gray Zone Warfare already rolls out first hotfix, plus a public test server for future changes
Gray Zone Warfare banner art
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare already rolls out first hotfix, plus a public test server for future changes
Scott Duwe Apr 30, 2024
Gray Zone Warfare Little Bird Down: How to find crashed helicopter in GZW
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare Little Bird Down: How to find crashed helicopter in GZW
Zack Palm Apr 30, 2024
Gray Zone Warfare: Lost and Found – How to find Kanoa Sinarath
How to complete Lost and Found and finding Kanoa Sinarath in Gray Zone Warfare
Category: Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare
Gray Zone Warfare: Lost and Found – How to find Kanoa Sinarath
Zack Palm Apr 30, 2024
