Does Granblue Fantasy: Relink have mods?

If you’re close to finishing the Granblue Fantasy: Relink story, you might think about what’s next. The endgame is about upgrading your characters, weapons, and Sigils fully and unlocking everything else. This is the main activity at the end, as right now, there are no mods to spice things up.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink mods, explained

No mods for anyone yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Right now, there are no mods for Granblue Fantasy: Relink on PC, and modding PS5 games needs lots of tech know-how. So, in short, you can’t mod the game yet. It doesn’t have a Steam Workshop page either, which means any future mods might need manual setup, which can be tricky for some players.

Also, since Relink has online play, we might only see mods that change how characters and their weapons look, like those seen in the franchise’s fighting game Granblue Fantasy: Versus. Mods that alter characters’ skills or weapons could be seen as cheating, so could get you banned.

Another scenario is that developer Cygames might ban mods and act against those who share them. This is because making mods involves changing the game’s files, which some big companies, like Blizzard, see as breaking intellectual property rules. However, I think it’s unlikely. There are mods for Versus that are easy to use, and Cygames doesn’t seem to be stopping them.

Many players likely hope for mods that break the region lock, and let them play with others from different continents, or ones that allow them to use ultra-wide monitors, which the game doesn’t support right now.

Why are there no mods for Granblue Fantasy: Relink?

The game is new, released on Feb. 1 for PC and PS5. So, most people, including modders, are still checking out the game and its parts. The Main Story is short, but there’s lots of endgame stuff to do. If enough people keep liking the game, it’s very likely that some of these players will publish mods for Relink online later.